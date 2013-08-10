GIGAN: i dettagli del nuovo album in arrivo a ottobre

|
I Gigan hanno annunciato per il 25 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Willowtip Records, del loro nuovo album Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror.
Tracklist:
01. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis
02. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound
03. Square Wave Subversion
04. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes
05. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes
06. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror
07. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids
08. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time