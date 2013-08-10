     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/09/24
VESTIGE
Janis

06/09/24
WOLFHEART
Draconian Darkness

06/09/24
MAN`S GIN
The Reprobate

06/09/24
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
Embers

06/09/24
ELEPHANT TREE
Handful of Ten

06/09/24
MOGGS MOTEL
Moggs Motel

06/09/24
IN EXTREMO
Wolkenschieber

06/09/24
JORDAN RUDESS
Permission to Fly

06/09/24
PURE REASON REVOLUTION
Coming Up To Consciousness

06/09/24
CASTLE
Evil Remains

CONCERTI

31/08/24
SUMMEROCK FESTIVAL
PARCO DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

31/08/24
SUBURBIÆ – UNEXPECTED FEST
ARENA DE CAROLIS, VIA DEL TIRO, TERAMO

31/08/24
ITALIAN METAL HEROES FESTIVAL
SEGNACCO TARCENTO, VIA VITTORIO ALFIERI 52 - TARCENTO (UD)

31/08/24
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE (day 2)
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE, VIA PIAVE, 1, 22060 NOVEDRATE (CO)

31/08/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
FAT & D\'ACORD FEST, CASTELLI DI LAGNASCO, VIA M. CASTELLI 3 - LAGNASCO (CN)

31/08/24
GIORGIO CANALI & ROSSO FUOCO
BRIANZA VELENOSA FESTIVAL - MUGGIÒ (MB)

31/08/24
MARGINI FEST 3 (day 2)
GIARDINO DEGLI ARCIERI - GROSSETO

31/08/24
GOLDUSK + SEXEPERIENCE + SARCOPHILA
BIRRERIA KAOBA, VIA PIEVE GURATA 6 - CINGIA DE\' BOTTI (CR)

31/08/24
FOLKSTONE + CALICO JACK + HELLFOX
BUM BUM FESTIVAL - TRESCORE BALNEARIO (BG)

31/08/24
LINING REDOX + UNETHICAL DOGMA + ORBITLANE
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)
GIGAN: i dettagli del nuovo album in arrivo a ottobre
31/08/2024 - 10:15 (58 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
ARTICOLI
08/12/2014
Live Report
ULCERATE + WORMED + SOLACE OF REQUIEM + GIGAN+ DÉPARTE
Lo-Fi Club, Milano - 03/12/14
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
31/08/2024 - 10:15
GIGAN: i dettagli del nuovo album in arrivo a ottobre
13/09/2021 - 00:07
GIGANTOMACHIA: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Asterion’’
25/02/2019 - 18:08
HELLUCINATION: il 23 marzo a Roma con Brvmak, Black Rage e Gigantomachia
04/04/2018 - 14:18
GIGANTOMACHIA: questo venerdì il release party a Roma
06/03/2018 - 11:52
GIGANTOMACHIA: ecco il singolo 'Liberate the Titans'
22/06/2017 - 09:57
GIGAN: a settembre il quarto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
28/09/2015 - 10:56
GIGAN: live a Milano tra due settimane
05/10/2013 - 10:46
GIGAN: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
07/09/2013 - 11:49
GIGAN: ascolta un altro brano
10/08/2013 - 15:17
GIGAN: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/08/2024 - 10:49
SALTATIO MORTIS: un brano in collaborazione con i Brothers of Metal
31/08/2024 - 10:43
APPLE SAUCE: pubblicano il singolo di esordio ''Gatorage''
31/08/2024 - 10:41
DRAGONY: pubblicato il secondo singolo dal nuovo disco
31/08/2024 - 10:38
INNERWISH: disponibile il nuovo singolo
31/08/2024 - 10:25
A CIRCUS: a ottobre il disco di esordio
31/08/2024 - 10:20
WAR DOGS: ecco l'audio di ''Vendetta'' da ''Only the Stars Are Left''
31/08/2024 - 10:10
STEELCITY: a fine settembre il nuovo album
31/08/2024 - 07:59
NAILS: ascolta il nuovo album ''Every Bridge Burning''
30/08/2024 - 21:53
STRATOVARIUS: disponibile il video di ''Demand''
30/08/2024 - 17:18
GOD DETHRONED: il lyric video del singolo ''The Hanged Man''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     