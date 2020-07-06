FERAL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''To Usurp The Thrones''

|
I deathster Feral
pubblicheranno il nuovo album To Usurp The Throne
il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records
. Swedish axe-wielding death metal marauders Feral proclaimed their rights to the throne with a potent split last year with crust-ridden death metal label mates Crawl. And as promised, they launched a massive, comprehensive onslaught the following year to eliminate all competition in the Swedish death metal realm. Those familiar with their legend know their humongous heft and power but what's also notable about them is their penchant for writing detailed and highly structured songs, more so than most bands of their ilk. This is death metal that looks, sounds and feels as if it's played by real savage Vikings but it is also wisely written, backed with nearly two decades of skull-crushing experience. Musically they not only honour the ancient Nordic gods the traditional way but also skillfully assimilate influences of the darker, filthier bands from across the ocean like Autopsy into their sound and solidify it many times over. The result is an insurmountable wall of sound that not only overwhelms and conquers but also makes room for tantalizing solos, menacing slower passages, and of course, the neck-snapping groovy parts. With 'To Usurp the Thrones', Feral have once again showed why they're the irrefutable contenders to the Swedish death metal throne and have delivered one of the most accomplished albums in the style in recent times.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. To Drain the World of Light
2. Vile Malediction
3. Deformed Mentality
4. Bound to the Dead
5. The Devouring Storm
6. Spirits Without Rest
7. Decimated
8. Phantoms of Antiquity 03:07 video
9. Soaked in Blood
10. Into the Ashes of History
11. Stripped of Flesh
Tramite il seguente link
è possibile ascoltare il precedente estratto Phantoms of Antiquity
.