DISCHI IN USCITA

06/09/24
VESTIGE
Janis

06/09/24
ONEIRONAUT
Alien Gnosis

06/09/24
HELVETETS PORT
Warlords

06/09/24
WOLFHEART
Draconian Darkness

06/09/24
GOD DETHRONED
The Judas Paradox

06/09/24
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
Embers

06/09/24
COLLAPSED SKULL
Your Father`s Rage Evaporated In The Sun

06/09/24
IN EXTREMO
Wolkenschieber

06/09/24
JORDAN RUDESS
Permission to Fly

06/09/24
PURE REASON REVOLUTION
Coming Up To Consciousness

CONCERTI

01/09/24
PUNKADEKA FESTIVAL
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

01/09/24
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE (day 3)
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE, VIA PIAVE, 1, 22060 NOVEDRATE (CO)

01/09/24
GAZEBO PENGUINS
BRIANZA VELENOSA FESTIVAL, PARCO SUPERGA - MUGGIÒ (MB)

01/09/24
PUNKREAS + BAMBOLE DI PEZZA
SUMMEROCK FESTIVAL PARCO DUE PONTI - MARINA DI ALTIDONA (FM)

01/09/24
ARTHEMIS + TOL MORWEN
SKÅL FEST - FIORANO MODENESE (MO)

02/09/24
WAKE ARKANE + TERBIOCIDE
LIVEVIL FEST, VIA UNITÀ D\'ITALIA - POZZO D\'ADDA (MI)

03/09/24
EUROPE
TRENTINO MUSIC ARENA, VIA DI SAN VINCENZO - TRENTO

03/09/24
EUROPE + GUEST
TRENTO MUSIC ARENA - TRENTO

03/09/24
PATTI SMITH
OSTIA ANTICA FESTIVAL, TEATRO ROMANO - OSTIA ANTICA (RM)

03/09/24
LATENTE + PENZ
LIVEVIL FEST, VIA UNITÀ D\'ITALIA - POZZO D\'ADDA (MI)
PAGANIZER: a novembre il nuovo ''Flesh Requiem'', online un singolo
01/09/2024 - 08:39 (20 letture)

01/09/2024 - 08:39
PAGANIZER: a novembre il nuovo ''Flesh Requiem'', online un singolo
27/03/2022 - 19:37
PAGANIZER: ecco un nuovo brano da ''Beyond the Macabre''
09/12/2021 - 10:33
PAGANIZER: ascolta il singolo ''Down the Path of Decay'' dal nuovo album
20/08/2019 - 10:51
PAGANIZER: in arrivo "The Tower of the Morbid", ecco un brano
05/08/2017 - 14:55
PAGANIZER: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
17/07/2017 - 23:45
PAGANIZER: online altri due brani
05/07/2017 - 09:20
PAGANIZER: disponibile un altro brano
14/06/2017 - 18:45
PAGANIZER: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
10/05/2017 - 00:03
PAGANIZER: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
05/07/2016 - 20:32
PAGANIZER: online un altro brano
01/09/2024 - 08:50
OTHER WORLD: ascolta il nuovo album ''Tenebrous'' integralmente
01/09/2024 - 08:48
NORNA: l'omonimo nuovo album ''Norma'' in streaming
01/09/2024 - 08:43
ABERRATOR: il debutto ''Beckoning Tribulation'' ad ottobre, ascolta la titletrack
01/09/2024 - 08:35
POLTERGEIST (USA): annunciato il nuovo ''Nachtmusik'', guarda un video ufficiale
01/09/2024 - 08:31
ELLENDE: il nuovo album ''Todbringerin'' in streaming
01/09/2024 - 08:27
FERAL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''To Usurp The Thrones''
31/08/2024 - 10:49
SALTATIO MORTIS: un brano in collaborazione con i Brothers of Metal
31/08/2024 - 10:43
APPLE SAUCE: pubblicano il singolo di esordio ''Gatorage''
31/08/2024 - 10:41
DRAGONY: pubblicato il secondo singolo dal nuovo disco
31/08/2024 - 10:38
INNERWISH: disponibile il nuovo singolo
 
