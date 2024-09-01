PERFIDIOUS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Savouring His Flesh''

|
I deathster Perfidious pubblicheranno il nuovo album Savouring His Flesh il 25 ottobre tramite Time To Kill Records.
The album was primarily composed by Emanuele (guitar) and Vanny (drums) during the pandemic, with Maurizio (vocals) and Gigi (bass) adding their unique signatures to complete the work. The result is a brutal expression of old school '90s Death Metal. "Savouring His Flesh" is a maelstrom of relentless riffs and punishing drum patterns—evil, fast, and sinister.
The band aims to recreate an authentic Death Metal album that harkens back to the '90s, embracing the raw and uncompromising spirit of the genre. This release is a must-listen for fans of Suffocation, Deicide, and Cannibal Corpse, offering a nostalgic yet ferocious journey into the depths of Death Metal.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intro
2. A Throne I Will Build
3. Savouring His Flesh From The Cross
4. In The Reign Of Perpetual Agony
5. Blood Of Sinner
6. Master Of Illusions
7. Infernal Vengeance (Jesus Dead)
8. Your World Crumbles
9. Enclosed In My Vision
Inoltre è online il singolo In The Reign Of Perpetual Agony.