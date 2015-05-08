DESTRUKTOR: tornano con il nuovo ''Indomitable'', ascolta un brano

|
A distanza di nove anni dal precedente Opprobrium, il progetto black/death metal Destruktor tornerà con il nuovo album Indomitable in pubblicazione il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Hells Headbangers Records.
Since 1997, DESTRUKTOR have been proudly flying the flag for Australian extreme metal. While quite often do their recordings come within large gaps of time - their second album, Opprobrium, was released back in 2015 - these Aussie tyrants have been patiently honing a sound that seethes with the war-metalled fire their homeland's world renowned for, yet over the years finessed with an acute attention to propulsive, immediately memorable songcraft. Black metal, death metal, thrash, "war metal," whatever: DESTRUKTOR are their own paradigm by now, and it is eternal.
Such is the case with their long-awaited third album, Indomitable. All-too-perfectly titled, Indomitable sounds like it could've come at any point in DESTRUKTOR's quality-over-quantity career: eight stout tracks of scathing, surging, no-nonsense extreme metal. Lean and mean at 34 minutes just like its predecessor, Indomitable continues the band's proverbial sharpening of blades; their fury still walks that fine line between chaos and control - neither too blackened, nor too deathly, nor "thrashing" in any cliche way - but the clear-yet-crushing production amplifies tenfold their scabrous assault, making it somehow grittier and more gleaming in equal measure. It's impossible not to get inexorably swallowed by the album's slipstream: Indomitable is death in sonic format, bereft of belief, joy, and light.
Riff after riff, blast after blast, death after death, Indomitable is catchy-yet-unrelenting dark extreme metal for the dark and the darker. DESTRUKTOR are truly eternal.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Speaking with the Dead
2. Holy Orgy
3. Writhe in Pain
4. Indomitable
5. Better Off Aborted
6. Beyond the Bleakness
7. Reap What You Sow
8. The Path to Lucifer
Inoltre è online il singolo Speaking with the Dead.