LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Wings in the Night Sky''

Il progetto gothic rock Light of the Morning Star pubblicherà il nuovo EP Wings in the Night Sky il 4 ottobre 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
"Wings in the Night Sky", the mesmerising new EP from enigmatic shadow-dwellers LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR, is the band's darkest, coldest and grandest emission to-date.
Cloaking a deathbed of ominous dark Metal in sepulchral goth-Rock drapery, these four nocturnal pieces channel the haunted essence of acclaimed previous album "Charnel Noir", but minus the romanticism and charged with an increasingly sinister level of malevolence.
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR creates an unrelenting atmosphere of morbid enchantment through dread dynamics, suspenseful orchestration, propulsively hypnotic rhythms and stately, spectral, earworm-embedded songwriting conveyed with utmost dead-eyed conviction via the sonorous baritone and graveside whispering of frontman O-A.
As the band states:
"Wings in the Night Sky" is fixed immutably in the chill of the grave. Unholy, insatiable hunger…the terrible discovery of new, unseen gateways and paths…and the genesis and absolute essence of unforgiving ghostly vampirism.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Night Falls
2. Burial Chamber Cold
3. Phantomlights
4. Aura
Inoltre è online il singolo Burial Chamber Cold.