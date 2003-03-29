ANGRA: in pausa nel 2025

|
Gli Angra, storica formazione power/prog metal d'origine brasiliana, andrà in pausa a partire dall'anno prossimo.
Tra la fine del 2024 e il marzo 2025, infatti, il gruppo sarà impegnato nell'Interlude Tour, che celebrerà i vent'anni di Temple of Shadows, per poi staccare temporaneamente la spina, permettendo così ai diversi membri del gruppo di dedicarsi ai propri progetti personali.
Di seguito il comunicato:
“Dear fans and friends, it is with mixed emotions that we announce a sabbatical period in Angra's activities. After more than 11 years of intense dedication, composing, recording, and performing in various cities and countries around the world, we feel it is time to stop and recharge our batteries. This break is necessary so that we can return even stronger and more inspired.
[...] Before we enter this hiatus, we have some special events planned. Soon we will release our acoustic DVD, recorded at the Ópera de Arame, which we are extremely proud of. In October and November, we will embark on an European tour, and between late 2024 and March 2025, we will embark on the 'Interlude' tour, where we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album 'Temple of Shadows' and perform the greatest hits of our career. We invite all of you to join us at these final shows before the pause, so we can celebrate these unforgettable moments together.
During this period, the band members will focus on other personal and professional projects. We will always stay close to our fans in one way or another through these endeavors. We will remain connected through social media and promise to keep you informed about our next steps. [...] See you soon, and may music continue to unite us!”