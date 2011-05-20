CORPSEFUCKING ART: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Tomatized''

|
I deathster Corpsefucking Art pubblicheranno il nuovo album Tomatized il 4 ottobre 2024 tramite Comatose Music.
Corpsefucking Art are back! After six years Italy's most violent sons have returned and they’re more dangerously deranged than ever! New album ‘Tomatized’ combines magnificent death metal and utter madness as only Corpsefucking Art can. Prepare for gargantuan killer tomatoes, infected squid, alien invasions and glorious, blood-spattered riffs. The quality never drops for a second as infectious hooks and bowel shaking rhythms are delivered with intense focus and relentless power. When the padded cell containing ‘Tomatized’ is unlocked on October 4th, bones will break, blood will flow and cyclopic tomatoes will feast!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Tomatized
2. Hell of the Living Dead
3. Blood Kitchen Garden
4. Alien vs Tomator
5. A Nightmare on Tomator Street
6. The Book of the Dead
7. Dead Sushi
8. Phantasm
9. Escape from Alpha City
Inoltre è online il singolo Hell of the Living Dead.