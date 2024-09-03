REGIONAL JUSTICE CENTER: ascolta ''Moral Death Sentence'' dal nuovo ''Freedom Sweet Freedom''

|
Il canale YouTube della Closed Casket Activities ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare Moral Death Sentence, brano che il gruppo hardcore punk Regional Justice Center ha estratto dal nuovo album Freedom Sweet Freedom in pubblicazione il 17 settembre 2024.
Regional Justice Center is back. The most compelling band in hardcore has returned with the announcement of their third album, Freedom, Sweet Freedom, due out September 20th via Closed Casket Activities.
Regional Justice Center has always been about two brothers. Ian Shelton started the project in 2016 shortly after the incarceration of his younger sibling Max, and each release has not only sought to explore the choices, cycles, experiences, and institutions surrounding that event, but also to keep the two tethered during Max’s time in prison. In 2022 Max was released and now Freedom, Sweet Freedom, brings him directly into the fold, writing and performing on the album. And Max isn't the only impactful lineup addition--the album was recorded by acclaimed engineer Taylor Young who has now also joined RJC as a member. The result is not only a record that's packed with years-in-the-making emotional catharsis, it's also the most sonically hard-hitting 13 minutes of aggressive music you'll hear this year.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Freedom
2. Diplomatic Solution
3. Moral Death Sentence
4. Weight
5. Rewire
6. Comfort of Addiction
7. Take A Step Away
8. Pariah
9. Prying Eyes
10. Curse
11. Unnerving
12. Sweet Freedom