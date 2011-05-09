DELAIN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Dance with the Devil''

|
Il gruppo symphonic Delain pubblicheranno il nuovo EP Dance With The Devil l'8 novembre 2024 tramite Napalm Records.
"Melodic synth-metal masters DELAIN are set to break new ground with their upcoming EP, Dance with the Devil, set to be released on November 8, 2024 via Napalm Records! Following the success of their latest full-length opus, Dark Waters (2023) - which debuted at #9 on both the US Hard Music Albums chart and the Official German Album Charts - this EP promises to showcase the best of DELAIN’s discography while striding ahead into a future that promises to explore new, more synth-driven soundscapes than ever before. As their second release with a revitalized lineup anchored by founding member and band mastermind Martijn Westerholt, Dance with the Devil features a thrilling collection of two brand new tracks, two newly-presented favorites, nine electrifying live performances, and two instrumental bonus tracks, showcasing the best of their catchy, melodic signature sound with extensive electronic synth elements and fresh modern nuances.
The offering debuts with two gripping new tracks, “Dance with the Devil” and “The Reaping”, serving as a whirlwind of emotions articulating feelings of anger and sorrow through catchy electronic synth melodies and modern heaviness. Very personal ""Dance with the Devil"", arrives as a catchy anthem whilst featuring powerful contrasting growls at the same time. ""The Reaping"" delves into collective themes, expressing disillusionment with the current path of society toward imminent and inescapable consequences. Following these, the EP presents a brand-new version of ""Sleepwalkers Dream"", showcasing Diana Leah’s voice and her breathtaking full vocal capacities. Dance with the Devil continues with nine live performances, featuring massively-streamed hits from both the present and the past. These include ""Burning Bridges"", ""The Quest and the Curse"", ""Moth to a Flame"", and the massive hit ""April Rain"", which has been streamed over 10 million times, along with ""Queen of Shadow"". In addition, the digipak edition features instrumental versions of “Dance with the Devil” and “The Reaping”, as well as an alternate ending version of “Underland”. DELAIN’s new EP impressively underlines the unit's high-class standing in the scene and continues their voyage of setting fans’ hearts ablaze without a shadow of a doubt!"
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:>br>
1. Dance With the Devil
2. The Reaper
3. Sleepwalker’s Dream (2024 version)
4. The Cold (Live)
5. Burning Bridges (Live)
6. The Quest and the Curse (Live)
7. April Rain (Live)
8. Invidia (Live)
9. Queen of Shadow (Live)
10. Your Body is a Battleground (Live)
11. Moth to a Flame (Live)
12. Control the Storm (Live)
13. Dance With the Devil (Instrumental)
14. The Reaper (Instrumental)
15. Underland (Alternate Ending version)
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale della titletrack.