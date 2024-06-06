LOVE IS NOISE: in arrivo il debutto ''To live in a different way'', diffuso un singolo

|
Il progetto alternative rock Love Is Noise pubblicherà il disco di debutto To live in a different way il 14 febbraio 2025 tramite Century Media Records.
Freshly signed to legendary label, Century Media Records, LOVE IS NOISE have announced details of their debut album, ‘To live in a different way’, set for release on February 14th, 2025. With influence from Portishead, Radiohead, My Bloody Valentine, Oasis, Bowery Electric, Boards of Canada and Deftones, the band set about to create a record that makes you feel every emotion possible.
Speaking of the album, vocalist Cam Humphrey says: “‘To live in a different way’ is the story of a kid from Bolton trying to understand the world he lives in. It's 10 tracks full of love, heartache and dream-soaked melody, I believe we’ve created something special.”
LOVE IS NOISE is an exercise in empathy, both lyrically and musically. The band’s Century Media debut, ‘To live in a different way’, straddles the roughshod riffing and volume of their DIY origins while embracing shoegaze-facing melodiousness, hints of Brit-pop, and a beating (and bleeding) heart erupting from Cam Humphrey’s plaintive vocals. Co-produced by the band with engineer Kel Pinchin and mixed by John Markson (Drug Church, Drain, The Story So Far), ‘To live in a different way’ is a startling debut album. From the opening track, “Devotion,” where Humphrey’s voice invokes passion and positivity, to the second track, “Soft Glow,” the album’s first single where he croons, “You are the one that shines on me,” before launching into a throat-shredding exaltation of emotion amidst a crushing battery of slashing guitars and battering drums, it’s clear from the onset that LOVE IS NOISE’s heartbeat is a thunderous one.
“We made a conscious decision to make the record feel like a live band, mistakes included!” says Cam. “In an era where perfection is heavily favoured, we wanted to do the complete opposite and dive headfirst into creating something our idols would’ve set out to create.”
Love Is Noise began its journey in 2021 as a collaboration between Humphrey and former guitarist Tom Mellon (who recently left the band to explore other musical endeavours) balancing the ethereal and intense. While sonic signposts include modern-day shoegaze as well as the likes of Glassjaw and Deftones, the band’s 2022 EP, Euphoria, Where Were You? (released on FEVER 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler’s 333 WRECKORDS CREW) pointed towards a soul-crushing sonic heartache all their own. A string of singles led to the band inking with Century Media and beginning work on their debut album. Love Is Noise released the first taste of new music with the acclaimed singles “Soft Glow” and “Jawbreaker” which appeared on numerous playlists across the streaming platforms and were featured on BBC Radio One (Daniel P Carter, Alyx Holcombe and Nels Hylton all showing their support).
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Garjk mentre lqui di seguito è possibile vedere il videoclip del singolo take.one.breath.