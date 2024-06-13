HARVESTMAN: annunciato il nuovo EP ''Triptych - Part Three''

|
Dopo aver pubblicato a luglio il precedente Triptych: Part Two, il progetto di Steve Von Till Harvestman pubblicherà il nuovo EP Triptych: Part Three il 17 ottobre 2024 tramite Neurot Recordings.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Clouds Are Relatives
2. Snow Spirits
3. Eye The Unconquered Flame
4. Clouds Are Relatives (The Bug – ‘Amtrak Dub Mix’)
5. The Absolute Nature Of Light
6. Herne’s Oak
7. Cumha Uisdein (Lament For Hugh)
Inoltre è online il singolo Clouds Are Relatives (The Bug – ‘Amtrak Dub Mix’).