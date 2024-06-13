     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'EP
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/09/24
ONEIRONAUT
Alien Gnosis

06/09/24
WOLFHEART
Draconian Darkness

06/09/24
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
Embers

06/09/24
VESTIGE
Janis

06/09/24
COLLAPSED SKULL
Your Father`s Rage Evaporated In The Sun

06/09/24
ELEPHANT TREE
Handful of Ten

06/09/24
IN EXTREMO
Wolkenschieber

06/09/24
JORDAN RUDESS
Permission to Fly

06/09/24
PURE REASON REVOLUTION
Coming Up To Consciousness

06/09/24
CASTLE
Evil Remains

CONCERTI

05/09/24
PATTI SMITH
ESEDRA DI PALAZZO TE - MANTOVA

05/09/24
CLAUDIA BUZZETTI + HUMULUS + BRACA & THE OSS
ROCK IN RILI - CHIUDUNO (BG)

05/09/24
SHANDON + SPAZIO BIANCO
LIVEVIL FEST, VIA UNITÀ D\'ITALIA - POZZO D\'ADDA (MI)

06/09/24
2 DAYS PROG +1 (day1)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - REVISATE (NO)

06/09/24
SYLVAINE + PONTE DEL DIAVOLO
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

06/09/24
MESSA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/09/24
ELIO E LE STORIE TESE
PIAZZA DEL COMUNE - CREMONA

06/09/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
PARCO TITTONI - DESIO (MB)

06/09/24
MANEGARM + KANSEIL + TBA
FEFFARKHORN FESTIVAL, VIA BORTOLINA - CIMADOLMO (TV)

06/09/24
SEMPRE PEGGIO + MINERS + PRODOTTI LOCALI + DANIELE RIDOLFI
ROCK IN RILI, VIA 20 SETTEMBRE 1 - CHIUDUNO (BG)
HARVESTMAN: annunciato il nuovo EP ''Triptych - Part Three''
05/09/2024 - 17:36 (31 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/09/2024 - 17:36
HARVESTMAN: annunciato il nuovo EP ''Triptych - Part Three''
12/07/2024 - 08:09
HARVESTMAN: disponibile l'audio di ''Galvanized And Torn Open''
13/06/2024 - 09:51
HARVESTMAN: i dettagli del nuovo EP ''Triptych - Part Two'', online un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/09/2024 - 18:09
WOLFHEART: il video di ''Ancient Cold'' da ''Draconian Darkness''
05/09/2024 - 18:03
LIVING GATE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Suffer as One'' della band con membri di Yob e Amenra
05/09/2024 - 17:32
CASTLE: pubblicano il videoclip di ''Nosferatu Nights''
05/09/2024 - 17:26
GROZA: ascolta la nuova ''Deluge''
05/09/2024 - 17:23
TOUCHE AMORE: realizzano un video per il singolo ''Hal Ashby''
05/09/2024 - 17:18
UNDEATH: ecco il videoclip di ''Disputatious Malignancy'' dal nuovo disco ''More Insane''
05/09/2024 - 17:13
LOVE IS NOISE: in arrivo il debutto ''To live in a different way'', diffuso un singolo
05/09/2024 - 17:06
LIONVILLE: a novembre il nuovo ''Supernatural'', ascolta la titletrack
05/09/2024 - 17:01
DELAIN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Dance with the Devil''
05/09/2024 - 16:59
VESTIGE: tutto il nuovo ''Janis'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     