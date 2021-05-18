AVTOTHEISM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Reflections Of Execrable Stillness''

|
I deathster Avtotheism pubblicheranno il nuovo album Reflections Of Execrable Stillness il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Avantgarde Music.
Avtotheism is an Italian death metal band formed in 2016. 2021 debut The Sleeper Awakens showcased the band’s many influences, particularly the presence of sulphuric, atmospheric and dark ambient elements.
Reflections Of Execrable Stillness is Avtotheism sophomore album, and consists of two parts. The first four tracks are brand-new, unreleased material composed in 2022, while the second part is a single, challenging 17-minute song written between 2016 and 2017. These two parts deal with different topics, yet are inherently linked, as the first is a concept revolving around the relationship between Man and Nature, the cyclic nature of time and events. The second, on the other hand, is a monolithic song focusing on the connection between Man and God.
We are entangled in illusions of movement
Lying into incarnations of hush
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Vama Marga mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Multitudes Of The Sand I
2. Multitudes Of The Sand II
3. Incarnations Of Hush
4. Upon Wrecks Of Desolation
5. Dogma Sculptured In The Flesh
Inoltre è online il singolo Incarnations Of Hush.