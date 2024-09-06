NEAL MORSE & THE RESONANCE: i dettagli del nuovo ''No Hill For A Climber'', ascolta un brano

|
Il progetto prog Neal Morse & The Resonance pubblicherà il nuovo album No Hill For A Climber l'8 novembre 2024 tramite Inside Out Music.
The new album by Neal Morse & The Resonance – entitled No Hill For A Climber from a resonant line in Barbara Kingsolver’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Demon Copperhead – has its roots at the end of 2023, as Morse explains: “I started thinking about what I was going to do in 2024, and my wife suggested that I should think about doing something with the amazingly talented younger guys that we have here locally – like Chris Riley, Andre Madatian and Philip Martin. I knew just how good they were from playing with them at our Christmas concerts and other events.”
One of the benefits – Morse soon realised – of working with local young talent was a sense of newness and immediacy: “These guys brought a lot to the table. There is a freshness that comes from working with new and younger people. There are some musical ideas they brought that would NEVER have occurred to me: there is lots of new stuff here.”
Nevertheless, faithful to any Neal Morse prog album, No Hill For A Climber features two long epics (the 28 minute No Hill For A Climber and Eternity In Your Eyes, which clocks in at 22 minutes) as well as three shorter songs.
Indeed, for all the above reasons, Morse believes that the whole album is quite unique: “If I was going to compare its structure to an album I've done in the past, it might be along the lines of a Bridge Across Forever or Spock's Beard’s V; it’s not that it sounds at all like those albums, it’s just structurally similar. It has voices and playing styles and soundscapes that many people will have never heard before! Everyone you work with changes you a little bit, so even I sound a little different on this one, but I hope that everyone will love it!”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e la formazione del disco.
1. Eternity in Your Eyes
2. Thief
3. All the Rage
4. Ever Interceding
5. No Hill for a Climber
Neal Morse - Keyboards, Guitars, Bass, Percussion, Lead and Backing Vocals
Chris Riley - Keyboards, Guitars, Bass, Lead Vocals
Andre Madatian - Guitars and Orchestration
Johnny Bisaha - Lead Vocals
Philip Martin - Drums on tracks 2, 3, 4 & 5
Joe Ganzelli - Drums on tracks 1, 2 & 5
Chris Carmichael - Violin, Viola, Cello
Amy Pippin e Julie Harrison - Background Vocals
Chris West - Trumpet, Flugelhorn
Desmond Ng - Trombone and Euphonium
Inoltre è online il videoclip di All The Rage.