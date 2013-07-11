MAMMOTH GRINDER: tornano con il nuovo EP ''Undying Spectral Resonance'', ascolta la titletrack

|
I deathster Mammoth Grinder hanno annunciato il nuovo EP Undying Spectral Resonance in pubblicazione il 15 novembre 2024 tramite Relapse Records.
MAMMOTH GRINDER return with their new EP, Undying Spectral Resonance—five tracks of pure grime and grit - a mix of snarling, punk infused Old School Death Metal.
Undying Spectral Resonance strives to pick up where Cosmic Crypt left off. “I was trying to draw from the last record because I felt like I found our sound on that one," says MAMMOTH GRINDER's founding member Chris Ulsh (Power Trip, Devil Master, and more.) Ulsh played all the instruments and performed all the vocals on Undying Spectral Resonance, which was recorded at long-time collaborator Arthur Rizk’s new home studio outside of Philadelphia.
The title Undying Spectral Resonance references a theory about supernatural energy retention. “It’s about the sinister ambience of a place where something morbid has happened, how it can be a gateway between earth and the immaterial world,” Ulsh explains.
Now, MAMMOTH GRINDER breathes new life with a revamped lineup, which now includes Sebastian Phillips of Noisem/Exhumed on guitar and Andy Horn of Richmond rippers Loud Night on bass. Ryan Parrish of Iron Reagan is still on drums, while Ulsh has switched from bass back to guitar while of course retaining the vocal position. The EP also boasts a guest solo from Rizk, who engineered, mixed and mastered the EP.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Corpse of Divinant
2. Undying Spectral Resonance
3. Call From The Frozen Styx (Interlude)
4. Decrease The Peace
5. Obsessed With Death
Inoltre è online la titletrack della release.