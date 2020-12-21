ENFORCED: ad ottobre il nuovo EP ''A Leap into the Dark'', online l'omonima traccia

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile vedere il videoclip ufficiale che il gruppo hardcore/crossover Enforced ha realizzato per A Leap into the Dark.
Si tratta della titletrack del nuovo EP in pubblicazione il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Century Media Records.
A Leap Into the Dark is the sound of ENFORCED journeying into new levels of ferocity. Building on the hardcore thrash foundation laid by their previous albums, 2023's War Remains and 2021's Kill-Grid, and honed through relentless touring with bands like Frozen Soul, Municipal Waste, and Exhumed, this 6-song EP delivers an unabated aural assault. Featuring three newly recorded tracks, and 3 B-sides including 'Casket,' and blistering covers of English Dogs' 'The Chase Is On' and Obituary's 'Deadly Intentions,' A Leap Into the Dark is a pummeling jump into the fire from these Richmond, VA ragers.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Betting on the End
2. A Leap into the Dark
3. Deafening Heartbeats
4. Casket (2024 Remaster)
5. Deadly Intentions (Cover Version - 2024 Remaster)
6. The Chase Is On (Cover Version)