06/09/24
ELDAMAR
Astral Journeys Pt. I: Creation

06/09/24
ONEIRONAUT
Alien Gnosis

06/09/24
WOLFHEART
Draconian Darkness

06/09/24
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
Embers

06/09/24
VESTIGE
Janis

06/09/24
CASTLE
Evil Remains

06/09/24
IN EXTREMO
Wolkenschieber

06/09/24
JORDAN RUDESS
Permission to Fly

06/09/24
PURE REASON REVOLUTION
Coming Up To Consciousness

06/09/24
GOD DETHRONED
The Judas Paradox

CONCERTI

06/09/24
2 DAYS PROG +1 (day1)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - REVISATE (NO)

06/09/24
SYLVAINE + PONTE DEL DIAVOLO
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

06/09/24
MESSA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/09/24
ELIO E LE STORIE TESE
PIAZZA DEL COMUNE - CREMONA

06/09/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
PARCO TITTONI - DESIO (MB)

06/09/24
MANEGARM + KANSEIL + TBA
FEFFARKHORN FESTIVAL, VIA BORTOLINA - CIMADOLMO (TV)

06/09/24
SEMPRE PEGGIO + MINERS + PRODOTTI LOCALI + DANIELE RIDOLFI
ROCK IN RILI, VIA 20 SETTEMBRE 1 - CHIUDUNO (BG)

06/09/24
PUNKREAS
SANT’ILARIO, VIA INDIPENDENA - NERVIANO (MI)

07/09/24
2 DAYS PROG +1 (day2)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - REVISATE (NO)

07/09/24
MOTORPSYCHO
KAREL MUSIC EXPO FESTIVAL - CAGLIARI
ENFORCED: ad ottobre il nuovo EP ''A Leap into the Dark'', online l'omonima traccia
06/09/2024 - 18:48 (39 letture)

RICHIE KOTZEN: il video del nuovo singolo ''Insomnia''
 
