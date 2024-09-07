THE MOSAIC WINDOW: a novembre il nuovo ''Hemasanctum'', online un singolo

|
Il progetto melodic black/death The Mosaic Window pubblicherà il nuovo album Hemasanctum il 15 novembre 2024 tramite Willowtip Records.
The Mosaic Window mastermind, Andrew Steven Brown, released the following statement concerning the album:
“Hemasanctum is a concept album that explores my current thoughts on life, relationships (parent-child), and loss. While it may or may not be obvious, the album starts with a song about birth and ends with a song about death. In between are songs intentionally out of order (like the roller-coaster timeline we all experience) subtly relating to topics like self-awareness, mental health, abortion, religion, and grief.
This album is the first Mosaic Window record to feature a real drummer - Gabe Seeber of Abigail Williams, Vale of Pnath, Obscura (live), Decrepit Birth (live), Carach Angren (live), and many more. Additionally, I am still in awe that there are two guest solos from the legendary (and possibly my favorite) guitarist Andy LaRocque. Both Andy and Gabe absolutely nailed their parts, and I couldn’t be more elated for their presence on the record.
Hemasanctum was written and recorded between October 2023 - February 2024 at my home studio, and mixed by Damian Herring over the Summer of 2024. I am so proud of this album, and hope listeners can appreciate it too. Cheers!”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Incantation to Summon the Unstable
2. The Pounding of Hooves
3. Black Bethlehem
4. Turibulum
5. Ash Like Anvils
6. Night Disease
7. Shrouded in Pain
8. Hymn to Silence the Light
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per The Pounding of Hooves.