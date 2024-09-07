INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY: annunciato il nuovo album ''Edifice of Vicissitudes'', guarda un video

|
A distanza di nove anni dal debutto Subversions of the Psyche, i deathster Iniquitous Savagery pubblicheranno il secondo e nuovo album Edifice of Vicissitudes il 22 novembre 2024 tramite Willowtip Records.
Brutal Death Metal quartet, Iniquitous Savagery, are back! After nearly a decade since the release of full-length debut album, Subversions of the Psyche, the Scottish brutes return with sophomore album, Edifice of Vicissitudes, their first for Willowtip!
Without compromise, stylistic detours or mellowing with age, Edifice of Vicissitudes is a blast-beaten beast of an album and a quintessential example of Brutal Death Metal in its purest form.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:>br>
1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age
Qui di seguito è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Casualty of Diabolical Trial.