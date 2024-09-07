ARS VENEFICIUM: a fine settembre il nuovo ''The Lurking Shadow of Death'', online un singolo

|
I blackster Ars Veneficium hanno reso disponibile l'audio del singolo My Tomb Under the Stars.
Il brano, che vede la partecipazione di Anders (Necrophobic), è incluso nel nuovo album The Lurking Shadow of Death in pubblicazione il 27 settembre 2024 tramite Immortal Frost Productions.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Death Is Light
2. Eye to Eye with the Devil
3. De Glorie van Dood
4. One with the Cosmos
5. Into the Void
6. My Tomb under the Stars
7. Pale Image of I