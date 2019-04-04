|
Il gruppo black metal Esoctrilihum pubblicherà il nuovo album Döth-Derniàlh il 20 settembre 2024 tramite I, Voidhanger Records.
What happens when Asthâghul buys a 12-string acoustic guitar and combines its folk sound with a poignant nickelharpa and the typical metal instrumentation? It happens that ESOCTRILIHUM, his black/death metal alter ego, takes on new and unprecedented mystical forms.
Once crossed the cosmic frontiers with "Astraal Constellations Of The Majickal Zodiac", with "Döth-Derniàlh" ESOCTRILIHUM lingers in the darkness of space thanks to an album with a strong intimate, reflective connotation and fascinating lunar melodies. The mysterious French musician bathes in the light of distant stars and gazes into the mirror of cosmic seas which reflect his inner demons, painting perhaps his more mysterious and unfathomable scenarios.
The blend of scorching electric guitar riffs and luxuriant acoustic parentheses, often accompanied by the use of clean vocals imbued with echo, renews a metal style marked by a sound research enriched with unprecedented esoteric nuances and new psychedelic scents.
Wrapped in a naive painting crafted by Asthâghul himself, "Döth-Derniàlh" is a recording of death lamentations, demonic chants and pagan invocations with an esoteric weird-folk afflatus, where ESOCTRILIHUM's angry fury - albeit present - dissolves in melodic languors of infinite loneliness and incurable sadness.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Atüs Liberüs (Black Realms of Prisymiush'tarlh)
2. Turiälh (The Gloomy Wheel of Communion)
3. Dy'th Eternalhys (The Mortuary Renewal)
4. Lüthirkys Spasmuldis (Near Death Experience)
5. Zilthuryth (Void of Zeraphaël)
6. Murzaithas (Celestial Voices)
7. Özhirialh (The Mystical Radiance Of The Eternal Path)
Inoltre è online il brano Atüs Liberüs (Black Realms of Prisymiush'tarlh).