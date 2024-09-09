KRISTAILER: i Crystayler hanno cambiato nome, ascolta un brano dal debut album

|
Il progetto black metal Crystayler ha annunciato di aver cambiato nome in Krisailer.
Band have a new name. Now we are Kristailer. Instead of Crystayler.
Nothing serious. We just decided to change the name a little. Everything remained almost the same.
We didn't like the old name. We always thought it didn't suit a black metal band. The new name suits us better, we think. And with the previous name, many people had questions about how to pronounce it correctly. There are no such problems with this one.
Inoltre la band pubblicherà il disco di debutto Triumphant Cult il primo novembre 2024 in via indipendente.
In attesa della pubblicazione è online il singolo Castles Crumble in a Dream.