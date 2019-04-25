VANANIDR: ad ottobre il nuovo ''In Silence Descent'', ascolta la titletrack

|
Il gruppo black metal Vananidr ha reso disponibile, attraverso il canale YouTube Black Metal Promotion, il player per poter ascoltare In Silence Descent.
Si tratta della titletrack del nuovo album in pubblicazione il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Avantgarde Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Forest of Grief
2. In Silence Descend
3. The Black Crow and the White Swan
4. Tearing Skin
5. Black Feathers
6. Revel in Tragedy
7. Superior to None
8. Far Beyond
9. Burden