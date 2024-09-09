PATRIARKH: i Batushka di Bartłomiej Krysiuk hanno cambiato nome

|
Come comunicato sul profilo Instagram, la versione dei Batushka capitanata dal cantante Bartłomiej Krysiuk ha cambiato nome in Patriarkh a seguito della causa persa contro l'ex compagno di band e chitarrista Krzysztof Drabikowski.
Al momento la band sta lavorando al nuovo album, nel mentre ha annunciato che porterà a termine il tour con il nome Batushka nei prossimi mesi.
Qui di seguito il comunicato:
DEAR PILGRIMS, FANS, AND FRIENDS!
As you may have noticed over the past few weeks, we have been spreading the word about our latest concerts in various parts of the world. The time has come for which we have been preparing for the past few weeks – a time of FINAL CHANGES.
Over the past two years, we have been working on new music, a new album, and a new stage. It has cost us a lot of sacrifices and effort. Along with the new musical stage, we have decided to embrace a new chapter of the band under a completely new name. This is also the perfect time for all your attention to be focused on our music and what we have to say through it, rather than on legal or personal struggles that have plagued our minds like a cancer.
Now that we see how important it is for many people to discredit our hard work and divert attention from what really matters, our MUSIC, we have decided to lift this burden so as not to negate our efforts. We want to completely disassociate ourselves from all of this, change the band's name entirely, and start a new chapter for ourselves as individuals and for the band.
On the other hand, we appreciate how many people value us, the dedicated fans we have all over the world, and how much we owe to you. Therefore, we want to bury all negative emotions, disputes, and dramas along with the old name Batushka.
With new music and a new name, we aim to set a new direction and begin a new story. A story that we hope you will join us in building together worldwide because without you, our Pilgrims, it doesn't make sense!
The change will not happen overnight, this phase will last until the end of the year. In the meantime, prepare for new music, a new image, and a new quality of performances that we want to introduce along with the new music.
December 13th will be a symbolic date. In Melbourne, Australia, the final farewell concert of Batushka will take place, and we will collectively bury this stage during the last liturgy.
Right after the new year, with the new publication, PATRIARKH will be born. The patriarch, along with the new covenant, will begin his reign and send his Prophet into the world!
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.