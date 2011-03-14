VULVECTOMY: svelano la copertina del nuovo album

|
Il gruppo slam/brutal death metal Vulvectomy ha svelato la copertina del nuovo album che sarà pubblicato nel corso del 2025 tramite Comatose Music.
HI SICKOS!
We know you were waiting for this moment since ages and we are excited to reveal the final artwork for our upcoming 4th album done by the Chinese Master artist Guang Yang!
The main idea was born more than 2 years ago and it's look like a sort of rebirth (also for the band) but we wanted to keep our roots on the whole concept and colors and we are very happy with how Yang best represented our original idea.
We already have a provisional title for this full-length but what album name comes to mind when looking at this image?
Meanwhile the recording session is almost finished and we are very satisfied of result till now; the new release surely gonna be our best material to date; heavy and brutal in the classic Vulvectomy style!
More details including release day, music and new merchandise coming very soon .. be prepared to be slammed!
Out early 2025 via Comatose Music
La band ha anche annunciato che sta per terminare i lavori di registrazione per la release.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.