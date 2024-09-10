DISTANT DOMINION: a fine settembre il debutto ''Ripping Through Time'', online un brano

|
I deathster Distant Dominion pubblicheranno il disco di debutto Ripping Through Time il 27 settembre 2024 tramite Fetzner Records.
Philadelphia-based extreme metal outfit DISTANT DOMINION – formed by members of Krieg, Rumpelstiltskin Grinder, Polterchrist, Mortal Decay, and others – prepares to release their debut album, Ripping Through Time, through Fetzner Death Records. Today, Decibel Magazine presents the album’s third single, “Solar Flare Tsunami.”
DISTANT DOMINION’s Ripping Through Time debut deploys an incinerating salvo of invigorating metal devastation infused with flourishes of technical flair, powerful classic metal influence, and fragmented melodies that form an alloy that branches beyond their classically inspired death metal core. Recorded by the band, the album was mixed by Mike Bardzik at NoiseyLittleCritter Recordings (The Casualties, Kill Your Idols, The Boils), mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound (Opeth, Edge Of Sanity, Bloodbath), and completed with artwork by Mike Hrubovcak / Visual Darkness (Mortician, Grave, Sinister).
With the public unveiling of “We’ve Come For Your Souls,” Ryan Moll reveals, “I believe this was maybe the second or third song we ever wrote. It’s got a strong Mercyful Fate vibe to it both lyrically and musically. Lyrically, this one tells the story of some very rich and successful individuals that achieved through the exchange of selling their souls to be collected on their deathbeds. It’s a fun and challenging one to play while also carrying a strong rock vibe to it."
The lyric video for “Solar Flare Tsunami” was created by Drain Hope. DISTANT DOMINION guitarist/vocalist Ryan Moll reveals with the song’s premiere, "This one has a very somber, and lonely vibe to it. Almost feels like you're floating in solitude throughout space. Lyrically, it’s themed on the possibility of a massive solar flare that completely decimates our planet, so the riffage behind the vibe kind of plays into the aftermath of that. The afterlife of endlessly and aimlessly floating your way through this beautiful but empty aether void of nothingness."
Decibel writes, “A sharp combination of various extreme metal subgenres tempered with just enough technicality and melody to keep you on your toes, DISTANT DOMINION’s debut album shows the band’s veteran experience in the songwriting and performance… DISTANT DOMINION chug, blast, scream and riff for nearly six minutes, building from a blackened base with flashy technical parts and almost Gojira-esque grooves.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Alchemystic
2. Distant Dominion
3. Esoteric Quake
4. Ripping Through Time
5. Witches Ritual
6. We've Come For Your Souls
7. Solar Flare Tsunami
8. No Way Out
Inoltre è online il lyric video di Solar Flare Tsunami.