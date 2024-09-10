     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/09/24
SPIRIT MOTHER
Trials

13/09/24
ZETRA
Zetra

13/09/24
WINTERFYLLETH
The Imperious Horizon

13/09/24
HORNA
Nyx - Hymnejä Yölle

13/09/24
THE NAIL
The Nail

13/09/24
OCEANS OF SLUMBER
Where Gods Fear to Speak

13/09/24
JADE / SANCTUARIUM
The Sempiternal Wound

13/09/24
SATAN
Songs in Crimson

13/09/24
BIG BIG TRAIN
A Flare On The Lens

13/09/24
FIRTAN
Ethos

CONCERTI

11/09/24
MUDHONEY
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

12/09/24
MUDHONEY
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

13/09/24
MUDHONEY
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

13/09/24
ZOLA JESUS
SPAZIO TEATRO 89 - MILANO

13/09/24
BREAKDOWN OF SANITY + INVERNO + INNER WHITEOUT + GUEST TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/09/24
BREAKDOWN OF SANITY + INVERNO + INNER WHITEOUT + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/09/24
METALITALIA FESTIVAL 2024 - WARM-UP
BLOOM, VIA EUGENIO CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

13/09/24
AMTHRYA + MADNESS OF SORROW + CRIMSON GHOST
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

13/09/24
CHERRY CHEEKS + DIAT PIZZA
ARCI CDC, VIALE MENTANA 25 - PARMA

13/09/24
COMMUTED + BARATRO + SVEZIA INFERNO + MARY STAR
SPAZIO 2.021 - PIACENZA
RITUAL FOG: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''But Merely Flesh''
10/09/2024 - 08:30 (45 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/09/2024 - 08:30
RITUAL FOG: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''But Merely Flesh''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/09/2024 - 09:26
PRIMAL FEAR: il nuovo batterista sarà Andre Hilgers
10/09/2024 - 09:18
TOKYO BLADE: svelati i dettagli di ''Time Is the Fire''
10/09/2024 - 09:15
THE THE: ecco la clip di ''Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake''
10/09/2024 - 09:11
CRIMSON VEIL: disponibile un brano dal disco di esordio
10/09/2024 - 09:08
FIRTAN: presentano il singolo ''Contra Vermes''
10/09/2024 - 08:43
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: pubblicano il videoclip della nuova ''The Gallows''
10/09/2024 - 08:25
DISTANT DOMINION: a fine settembre il debutto ''Ripping Through Time'', online un brano
10/09/2024 - 08:19
TAUR-IM-DUINATH: ascolta il nuovo album ''Verso Casa''
10/09/2024 - 07:55
STRANGER VISION: diffuso il singolo ''Strive'' dal nuovo album
10/09/2024 - 07:51
SMOKING SNAKES: guarda il video di ''Rocking to the Morning Light''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     