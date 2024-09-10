RITUAL FOG: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''But Merely Flesh''

|
Il gruppo death/thrash metal Ritual Fog pubblicherà il disco di debutto But Merely Flesh il 29 novembre 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
Ritual Fog have masterfully infused thrash influences in their old school death metal sound in a way that the music becomes far more acerbic and gritty, so much so that even when they slow down during their doomier moments, it sounds incredibly scathing and vile. Their riffs seem to have a tendency to press down against the listener and create a burning sensation first in the ears, then in the rest of the body. The hoarse vocals emanating from what can only be a serrated throat add to the grating effect and enhance the nastiness quotient manifold. They seem to have borrowed the right amount of influences to form a cohesive albeit abrasive sound that wreaks havoc no matter what path they decide to tread. As such, they are able to easily traverse blood-smeared pits in both fast paced and thrashy style as well as the ponderous, doom-riddled way, without diminishing the sizzle. This ability to retain the aggression and switch things up at the drop of the hat elevates them above their monotonous old school-sounding peers and gives them an exciting edge. Assimilating and perfecting their sound for their much awaited debut full length, Ritual Fog have created a lurching, ravaging beast and it's hungry and absolutely unstoppable.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Juanjo Castellano Rosado mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Misticism
2. Desolate Chasm
3. Slimeblade
4. Nocturnal Suffering
5. Demented Procession
6. Fog Sermon
7. Carnal Pain
8. Sentient Chamber
9. But Merely Flesh
Inoltre è online il singolo Demented Suffering.