VAN ZANT: i dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo da ''Always Look Up''

I Van Zant
torneranno il 22 novembre 2024 con il nuovo album Always Look Up
, in arrivo tramite Frontiers Music Srl
.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:01. Awesome God
02. Stand Up
03. Warrior
04. There You Are
05. Speak His Name
06. Why God Brought Me Here
07. Praying
08. It's Up to You
09. Holy Moment
10. Leaning on the Cross
11. Jesus ChristThere You Are
è il secondo singolo tratto dal disco, ed è ascoltabile in calce alla notizia. Il primo, Jesus Christ
, è invece reperibile a questo link
.