HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Moirae''

I blackster Hell Is Other People pubblicheranno il nuovo album Moirae l'11 ottobre 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
Hell is Other People from Canada have elegantly and passionately crafted a black metal album that imbibes influences from several of its related subgenres such as atmospheric black metal, post-black metal and even DSBM in parts, forming a cohesive, expressive and all-encompassing sound that the band is comfortable in carrying throughout. The band goes about playing these intuitively structured songs with a palpable burning fervour which makes all the difference. It is difficult to remain unmoved by such impactful and poignant songs and even more so to efface them from memory, the languid pacing furthermore prolonging their lingering presence in the mind. The five songs here seem interconnected emotionally even though they offer slightly differing moods, as if showcasing phases of the same pained existence. 'Moirae' is a stunning, beautifully tempered album with a remarkable range of expression that comes across as genuine and heartfelt.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.
Moirae
2. Fates
3. Degrade
4. Loss
5. Atropos
Inoltre è online il singolo Loss.