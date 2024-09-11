     
 
13/09/24
ZETRA
Zetra

13/09/24
WINTERFYLLETH
The Imperious Horizon

13/09/24
FATHER BEFOULED
Immaculate Pain

13/09/24
GLARE OF THE SUN
TAL

13/09/24
STRYPER
When We Were Kings

13/09/24
BIG BIG TRAIN
A Flare On The Lens

13/09/24
TONY LEVIN
Bringing It Down to the Bass

13/09/24
JADE / SANCTUARIUM
The Sempiternal Wound

13/09/24
FIRTAN
Ethos

13/09/24
WOLFBRIGADE
Life Knife Death

11/09/24
MUDHONEY
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

12/09/24
MUDHONEY
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

13/09/24
MUDHONEY
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

13/09/24
ZOLA JESUS
SPAZIO TEATRO 89 - MILANO

13/09/24
BREAKDOWN OF SANITY + INVERNO + INNER WHITEOUT + GUEST TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/09/24
BREAKDOWN OF SANITY + INVERNO + INNER WHITEOUT + GUESTS TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/09/24
METALITALIA FESTIVAL 2024 - WARM-UP
BLOOM, VIA EUGENIO CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

13/09/24
AMTHRYA + MADNESS OF SORROW + CRIMSON GHOST
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

13/09/24
CHERRY CHEEKS + DIAT PIZZA
ARCI CDC, VIALE MENTANA 25 - PARMA

13/09/24
COMMUTED + BARATRO + SVEZIA INFERNO + MARY STAR
SPAZIO 2.021 - PIACENZA
PLANES MISTAKEN FOR STARS: tornano con il nuovo album ''Do You Still Love Me?''
11/09/2024 - 15:22 (30 letture)

11/09/2024 - 15:22
PLANES MISTAKEN FOR STARS: tornano con il nuovo album ''Do You Still Love Me?''
11/09/2024 - 16:18
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: i dettagli del nuovo doppio album
11/09/2024 - 16:02
DEADBODY: in arrivo uno split coi Tribal Gaze, ascolta due brani
11/09/2024 - 15:51
MONOLITHE: svelano i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Black Hole District''
11/09/2024 - 15:43
STEVE HACKETT: torna in Italia per cinque concerti
11/09/2024 - 15:38
ROME CARNAGE EXTREME FEST: i dettagli della seconda edizione
11/09/2024 - 15:34
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS: una data a Milano
11/09/2024 - 15:31
THE FLIGHT OF SLEIPNIR: realizzano un videoclip per ''Vingthor''
11/09/2024 - 15:27
DEFEATED SANITY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Chronicles Of Lunacy''
11/09/2024 - 15:18
DREAMLESS VEIL: diffuso il singolo ''Cyanide Mine'' dal debutto
11/09/2024 - 15:15
CHAOS INVOCATION: ascolta ''Ideal Sodom'' dal nuovo disco ''Wherever We Roam...''
 
