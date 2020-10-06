CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: i dettagli del nuovo doppio album

|
In occasione dei vent'anni dalla formazione, Il gruppo post-rock Crippled Black Phoenix ha annunciato il doppio album The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature + Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2) in pubblicazione il 29 novembre 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX has been a beacon for the broken and the unheard since its inception in 2004. With Justin Greaves at the helm, they’ve created albums that speak to the voiceless, the marginalized, and the disenchanted.
With this double album release ‘The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature’ + ‘Horrific Honorifics Number Two(2)’, CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX commemorate two decades of defiance and introspection.
‘The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature’ revisits the echoes of their past, reworking and re-recording classics that have been sculpted by time and transformation. With the help of old friends and new allies, these reimagined anthems pulse with renewed vigor and raw emotion. From the extended odyssey of “Song For The Loved” to the resurrection of the lost classic “Whissendine”, each track showcase the exploration of the human condition and the perpetual struggle for justice and equality.
In ‘Horrific Honorifics Number Two(2)’, CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX once again lay bare the soul of the music that carved their path, paying homage to the titans who stoked their spirit. With searing renditions like "Vengeance" by New Model Army, an anthem of resistance and rebellion, and the haunting, introspective take on Laura Branigan's "Self Control," CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX challenges us to see these classics through a new, unflinching lens.
In The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature il gruppo rivisiterà brani del loro repertorio mentre Horrific Honorifics Number Two (2) avrà cover di band che hanno influenzato la band.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature - Tracklist:
01. We Forgotten Who We Are (11:17)
02. You Put The Devil In Me (06:18)
03. 444 (07:23)
04. Goodnight, Europe (Pt2) (08:37)
05. (-) (04:39)
06. Song For The Unloved (14:22)
07. Whissendine (06:58)
08. Blizzard Of Horned Cats (04:43)
Horrific Honorifics Number Two(2) - Tracklist:
01. Vengeance (04:16)
02. Self Control (05:23)
03. Blueprint (04:03)
04. And That's Sad (06:52)
05. Hammer Song (04:52)
06. When A Blind Man Cries (03:22)
07. My Pal (03:51)
08. Goin' Against Your Mind (08:53)
Inoltre è online il singolo Goodnight, Europe (Pt2).