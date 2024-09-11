ODIOUS SPIRIT: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''The Treason of Consciousness''

|
Il progetto death/trash metal Odious Spirit pubblicherà il disco di debutto The Treason of Consciousness il 20 settembre 2024 tramite I, Voidhanger Records.
I, Voidhanger Records is pleased to reveal to the world a new and exciting fiercely unconventional extreme metal project, ODIOUS SPIRIT, debuting with the album "The Treason of Consciousness". The project of James Oskarbski, a musician from Poughkeepsie, NY, already active in EXECRABLE and 8 HOUR ANIMAL, the band plays dark, experimental death/thrash metal with hypnotic and minimal guitars, succeeding in the miraculous aim of fusing together VOIVOD, IMMOLATION and Mick Barr's OCRILIM in long and trance-inducing tracks.
Wrapped in a majestic cover painting by Martín Riveros Baxter, "The Treason of Consciousness" is characterized by Obskarbski's dense intertwining of guitars, capable of creating cosmic psychedelic vortices that engulf everything and which are often pushed towards heights of paroxysmal violence, terrifying and exhilarating at the same time. Almost as if it were a sort of inner rumination, a mantric death metal growl adds depth to the music, punctuated by the suffocating ultra-heavy rhythms of Cullen Gallagher (bass) and Daniel Torgal (drums), but what makes makes ODIOUS SPIRIT's debut a surprising album is the vertiginous guitar work. The philosophical themes of the lyrics are refracted in its fractal folds, centered on concepts of space/time, repetition and decadence, thus describing an infinite cycle of creation, transformation and destruction of which we are unaware prisoners.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Long Stretch of Bleeding Light
2. The Hissing Pyre
3. Illuminations
4. Gnawing the Fabric of Time
5. Unbending Follicle, Unending Blight
Inoltre è online il singolo The Hissing Pyre.