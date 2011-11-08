AS I LAY DYING: a novembre esce ''Through Storms Ahead'', ecco i dettagli

|
La formazione metalcore As I Lay Dying ha svelato i dettagli del suo prossimo disco in studio, Through Storms Ahead, il arrivo il 15 novembre 2024 via Napalm Records.
La tracklist, riportata qui sotto, include diversi singoli che la band ha diffuso negli scorsi mesi:
01. Permanence
02. A Broken Reflection
03. Burden
04. We Are the Dead (con Alex Terrible e Tom Barber)
05. Whitewashed Tomb
06. Through Storms Ahead
07. The Void Within
08. Strength to Survive
09. Gears that Never Stop
10. The Cave We Fear to Enter
11. Taken from Nothing
Da ultimo, la band ha pubblicato ieri, 12 settembre 2024, il singolo We Are the Dead, di cui ora è disponibile un video ufficiale:
>