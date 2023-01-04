CARNOSUS: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Wormtales'', ascolta ''Worm Charmer''

|
Il progetto prog death metal Carnosus ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Wormtales in pubblicazione il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Willowtip Records.
Heavier and darker, slithering its way from Sweden, comes Wormtales, a prequel to the critically acclaimed 2023 album, Visions of Infinihility. Wormtales contains some of the band's most impressive riffs thus far and once again lures the listener into the realm of infinihility.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Timon Kokott mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Birthless
2. Within Throat, Within Heart
3. Neglectikon
4. Yearnings of A Rotten Spine
5. Worm Charmer
6. Harbinger of Woundism
7. Paradoxical Impulse
8. Wound of Wisdom
9. Cosmoclaustrum
10. Solace In Soil
Inoltre è online il singolo Worm Charmer.