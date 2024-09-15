HELIOLATRY: ascolta il debutto ''Worshippers of a Dying Star''

|
I blackster Heliolatry ha diffuso, attraverso il canale YouTube Black Metal Promotion, il player per poter ascoltare integralmente il disco di debutto Worshippers of a Dying Star pubblicato recentemente.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Imparter Unto Eternity
02. Umbral Astral Vortex
03. Oscillation i
04. Eulogy For Dormant Galaxy
05. Odyssey Amidst Celestial Upheaval
06. Oscillation ii
07. Hymn to the Maelstrom
08. Obsidian Mountain Legion
09. Oscillation iii
10. Heliolithic Monolith