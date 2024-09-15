     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/09/24
HUSQWARNAH
Purification Through Sacrifice

20/09/24
KUBLAI KHAN TX
Exhibition Of Prowess

20/09/24
DREAMLESS VEIL
Every Limb of the Flood

20/09/24
UNTO OTHERS
Never, Neverland

20/09/24
GOD IS WAR
Boogeyman Inc

20/09/24
DEATHLESS VOID
The Voluptuous Fire of Sin

20/09/24
ESOCTRILIHUM
Do​̈​th​-​Derni​à​lh

20/09/24
SEETHER
The Surface Seems So Far

20/09/24
INVOCATION
The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures

20/09/24
MORK
Syv

CONCERTI

16/09/24
FAT DOG
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

17/09/24
THE BLACK ANGELS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

18/09/24
THE HU
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

18/09/24
THE HU + TBA
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

18/09/24
𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 + 𝐕𝐄𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐀
ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

19/09/24
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO CTM - REZZATO (BS)

19/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
AUDIODROME - MONCALIERI (TO)

19/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
AUDIODROME - MONCALIERI (TO)

19/09/24
GIANCANE
ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

20/09/24
LOGICAL TERROR + SGRANG
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)
HELIOLATRY: ascolta il debutto ''Worshippers of a Dying Star''
16/09/2024 - 07:51 (33 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/09/2024 - 07:51
HELIOLATRY: ascolta il debutto ''Worshippers of a Dying Star''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/09/2024 - 12:00
DEAD ICARUS: i dettagli completi del disco d'esordio ''Zealot''
16/09/2024 - 11:54
SICK PUPPIES: ''Going Places'' è il secondo singolo da ''Wave the Bull''
16/09/2024 - 11:49
THE OFFSPRING: ascolta ''Come to Brazil'' da ''Supercharged''
16/09/2024 - 11:04
TYPHONIAN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Gate of the Veiled Beyond''
16/09/2024 - 08:12
DE MANNEN BROEDERS: nuovo progetto folk con Colin van Eeckhout degli Amenra
16/09/2024 - 08:09
MORK GRYNING: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Fasornas tid''
16/09/2024 - 08:03
AGRYPNIE: tutto il nuovo ''Erg'' in streaming
16/09/2024 - 07:54
LES BATARDS DU ROI: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''La Déchirure''
15/09/2024 - 19:04
PILLAR OF LIGHT: un primo estratto dal debutto ''Caldera''
15/09/2024 - 09:42
WINDING ROAD: in arrivo il nuovo ''Fill My Sails''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     