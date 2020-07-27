MORK GRYNING: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Fasornas tid''

|
I blackster Mörk Gryning pubblicheranno il nuovo album Fasornas Tid il 13 dicembre 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
MÖRK GRYNING stands as a shrine to the raw, untamed essence of the Swedish black metal genre. Formed in the cold embrace of the '90s, these dark lords have carved their own path, eschewing trends for a sound that pays homage to the forebears while relentlessly pushing forward.
Their latest offering, 'Fasornas Tid', is a visceral journey through the abyss of the human psyche. With tracks like "Tornet" featuring ferocious guest vocals from C of AVSLUT and "Before The Crows Have Their Feast," laden with apocalyptic harmonies, the album blends melodic black metal with death metal ferocity. Recorded, mixed, and mastered in Wing Studios by Sverker Widgren, and featuring artwork by the enigmatic C-G, Fasornas Tid delves into themes of inner turmoil, the eternal conflict of good and evil, and the insatiable hunger for self-destruction.
It’s a dystopian symphony that harkens back to their iconic 'Tusen år har gått...' era, yet it's unmistakably a product of now—a battle cry for the forsaken.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Intro. (01:13)
02. The Seer. (04:03)
03. Tornet. (03:59)
04. Fasornas Tid. (03:34)
05. Before The Crows Have Their Feast. (04:26)
06. Savage Messiah. (04:37)
07. An Ancient Ancestor Of The Autumn Moon. (04:11)
08. Black Angel. (03:38)
09. Barren Paths. (01:52)
10. The Serpent's Kiss. (04:19)
11. Det Svarta. (03:19)
12. Age Of Fire. (04:48)
Inoltre è online il singolo Tornet..