TYPHONIAN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''The Gate of the Veiled Beyond''

Il gruppo blackened death metal Typhonian
ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album The Gate of the Veiled Beyond
in pubblicazione il 20 settembre 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records
. Where most bands are content revelling in the sound of the glory days of early '90s death metal, German band Typhonian have not only beautifully reimagined it with blackened elements laced with the classic Swedish/Finnish melodies, they are also attempting to take that sound ahead in the most logical manner. Their approach being reminiscent of Edge of Sanity and their 40-minute masterwork 'Crimson', Typhonian are going a step further, adding more progressive and atmospheric elements, which become perceptible especially towards the end of the album, ultimately culminating in a near 20-minute epic closer. It's a phenomenal journey of the music that's evidently rooted in the old school death metal sound metamorphosing gradually and finally taking on a gleaming, breathtaking form and ascending. They have broken the shackles that have held back the style for a couple of decades by encompassing various influences organically and forging a cohesive sound that has dominance over them all. With the visionary 'The Gate of the Veiled Beyond' release, Typhonian have more than just outdone themselves; they have surpassed expectations for the style as a whole.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Juanjo Castellano Rosado
mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Celestial Salvation
2. Cosmic Throne
3. Primal Deceptive Light
4. Crimson Rivers
5. The Gatekeeper
6.Towards the Chamber of the Omnipresent Mind
7. A Glimpse at the Starless Ocean
8. Cath'un - The Gate of the Veiled Beyond
A questo link
è possibile ascoltare il precedente estratto A Glimpse at the Starless Ocean
mentre con il seguente player è online il singolo Crimson Rivers
.