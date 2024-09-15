DEAD ICARUS: i dettagli completi del disco d'esordio ''Zealot''

|
I Dead Icarus sono la nuova band formata dall'ex-Atreyu Alex Varkatzas, da Gabe Mangold degli Enterprise Earth e da Brandon Zackey.
Il power trio statunitense debutterà con Zealot in data 31 ottobre 2024, tramite l'etichetta MNRK Heavy.
Mangold ha anche prodotto il disco, che contiene le seguenti canzoni:
01. The Unconquerable
02. Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin
03. Zealot
04. 1 Million Days
05. Temptations Kiss
06. Fountains of Death
07. Casting Spells
08. Hell Opens Its Mouth
09. Vade Retro Satana
10. Secrets in the Dark
11. Betrayal Shaped Daggers
Il nuovo singolo, Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin, è ascoltabile di seguito: