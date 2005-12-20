HIM: annunciano i dettagli di ''When Love and Death Embrace - The Best of HIM 1997-2003''

|
I finlandesi HIM pubblicheranno il 25 ottobre 2024 la raccolta When Love and Death Embrace - The Best of HIM 1997-2003, in uscita tramite BMG.
Come gli anni riportati nel titolo possono lasciare intuire, l’uscita includerà brani selezionati dai primi quattro dischi della band, da Greatest Lovesongs Vol. 666 del 1997 a Love Metal del 2003:
01. Right Here in My Arms
02. The Funeral of Hearts
03. Your Sweet Six Six Six
04. Heartache Every Moment
05. Buried Alive by Love
06. Wicked Game (Chris Isaak Cover)
07. Join Me in Death
08. In Joy and Sorrow
09. Soul on Fire
10. Pretending
11. Gone With the Sin
12. (Don't Fear) The Reaper (Blue Oyster Cult Cover)
13. Poison Girl
14. Close to the Flame
15. The Sacrament
16. When Love and Death Embrace