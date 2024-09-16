ERSHETU: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Yomi''

|
I blackster Ershetu pubblicherà il nuovo album Yomi l'8 novembre 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
Cinematic Black Metal project ERSHETU was formed in 2021 by conceptualist/lyricist Void and composer Sacr to explore formulations of Death within particular civilizations or religions.
After tackling Mayan mythology via evocative 2023 debut "Xibalba", new album "Yomi" finds the band growing in confidence and stature, heading to deeper and darker climes as they immerse themselves in the death folklore of Japanese Shinto.
"Yomi" is built around the notion of 'kami', a divine being in the Shinto religion. Although often translated as God or deity, kami includes other forces of nature, both good and evil, which due to their divinity become objects of reverence and respect.
Composer Sacr has woven an aptly-dualistic tapestry where ritual percussion, orchestration and atmospherics - including tones derived from the Koto, Shamisen and other traditional musical instruments of Japan - meet full-throttle and cerebral Black Metal power, as earworm melodies resolve into tumultuous states of mind and shadowed existential meditations.
As with the debut, Vindsval (BLUT AUS NORD, FORHIST) features on bass/additional guitars, but on "Yomi" he is also ERSHETU's lead vocalist – translating the inner voice of the kami via the authority of his tortured snarl and hypnotic choirs, his inimitable guitar and production work adding layers of contemplative darkness which befit the project's vision and ethos.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ketsurui
2. Jikoku
3. Sekiryō
4. Abikyōkan
5. Kagutsuchi
6. Nenokatasukuni
Inoltre è online il singolo Ketsurui.