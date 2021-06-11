     
 
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: i dettagli del nuovo ''Entity'', online un videoclip
17/09/2024 - 18:16 (48 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/09/2024 - 18:16
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: i dettagli del nuovo ''Entity'', online un videoclip
07/11/2023 - 11:59
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: la clip ufficiale di ''Ready, Set Go!''
01/09/2023 - 00:10
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: a novembre il nuovo EP ‘‘Infinity’’, ascolta il primo singolo
17/03/2023 - 18:25
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: il video di ''In the Mirror'' dal secondo disco in studio
22/02/2023 - 00:51
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: guarda la clip ufficiale di ''Million Times''
31/01/2023 - 17:36
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: disponibile la titletrack di ''Wonderland''
12/01/2023 - 00:33
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: annunciano il secondo album ''Wonderland'', ascolta un singolo
15/03/2022 - 09:16
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: online la clip di ‘‘Time to Let It Go’’ dal disco d'esordio
06/07/2021 - 15:36
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Should Have Known Better''
11/06/2021 - 00:05
SEVENTH CRYSTAL: online la versione acustica di ‘‘Broken Mirror’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/09/2024 - 19:07
CALCARATA: a fine mese il nuovo album, ascolta ''Calcarata''
17/09/2024 - 18:13
KINGS OF MERCIA: diffusa ''Aftermath'' dal nuovo album ''Battle Scars''
17/09/2024 - 18:09
THY CATAFALQUE: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Mindenevö'' dal prossimo album
17/09/2024 - 18:03
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: online la nuova ''Iwontletyoudie'', una data con i Veil of Maya ed altri
17/09/2024 - 18:00
DAWN OF OUROBOROS: pubblicano il video di ''Cephalopodic Void''
17/09/2024 - 15:52
NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciato il live album ''XX Years of Steel'', ascolta un inedito
17/09/2024 - 15:40
MOGWAI: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''God Gets You Back'', nuovo tour mondiale nel 2025
17/09/2024 - 15:31
DARK FUNERAL: con Fleshgod Apocalypse e Ex Deo per un unico concerto
17/09/2024 - 08:33
THE ARMED: in arrivo il nuovo EP ''Everlasting Gaze'', ascolta ''NEW! Christianity''
17/09/2024 - 08:06
WEATHER SYSTEMS: la nuova band di Daniel Cavanagh pubblica un nuovo singolo dal debutto
 
