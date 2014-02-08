FAUN: ascolta il singolo ''Tamlin and the Fairy Queen''

|
Attraverso il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Tamlin and the Fairy Queen. Il brano dei Faun è il loro nuovo singolo uscito in questi giorni attraverso i canali social della band.
“’Tam Lin’ is a traditional English folk ballad that tells the tale of a young man captured by the Fairy Queen. While only the first part of the song is typically recounted, the second part, where he is rescued from the Fair Queen’s enchantment, is even more magical. ‘Tamlin and the Fairy Queen’ is our English interpretation of ‘Tamlin,’” which we released on our album, ‘Pagan.’”