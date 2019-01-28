BLACK LUNG: realizzano un video per la nuova ''Let It Out''

|
Il gruppo stoner doom Black Lung hanno realizzato un video ufficiale per il nuovo singolo Let It Out.
"We tracked Let It Out and Fall in Line while we were in the studio recording our 2022 HPS debut album, Dark Waves, but neither song ended up making the final cut. Fast forward to 2024, we found ourselves in the practice space, joking around about how Let It Out sounded like it belonged in a pickup truck commercial for some reason (probably the harmonica and the twangy guitars in the intro). Elias sort of tweaked the idea and came up with a quirky concept for a music video to pair with a digital 7” release of the two tracks.
The video was truly a DIY project in the sense that we didn't have much of a budget or many filming resources available to us. But we had a couple of willing friends, a truck, a dog, and a guitar that we wanted to burn. So in six chaotic and fun hours, we shot the video, ending the day by extinguishing a burning pile of guitar chunks in the middle of a dead-end street."
- Dave F.
Il brano verrà pubblicato insieme a Fall in Line come LP 12" tramite Heavy Psych Sounds.