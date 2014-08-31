THANATOS: a novembre la raccolta ''Four Decades of Death''

|
Il gruppo death/thrash metal Thanatos pubblicherà la raccolta Four Decades of Death il 15 novembre 2024 tramite Agonia Records.
La release sarà formata da un CD con brani inediti e riregistrati e un DVD con il live registrato al Baroeg Open Air nel 2022.
i class="s11">THANATOS - the first extreme metal band to emerge from the Netherlands and one of the oldest death metal bands in the world (dating back to 1984) - celebrates its 40th year of existence with a post-mortem anniversary album, "Four Decades Of Death". The album consists of previously unreleased songs and a bonus DVD, which captures, on a multi-cam recording, the band's last live show from 2022.
"From beyond the grave we bring you this album with unreleased stuff from the past four decades plus a cool live registration of our last show ever," comments THANATOS's founder, Stephan Gebédi (Hail Of Bullets). "Filmed at the Baroeg Open Air festival in our hometown Rotterdam on September 10th 2022, the band played songs ranging from the early demo days to our final album «Violent Death Rituals» in front of about 8000 people. This is a posthumous celebration of our 40th anniversary. Releasing this rare, unreleased stuff on CD/vinyl and our final show on DVD feels like a great way to end things or, to put it more bluntly, put the last nail in our coffin!"
"Four Decades Of Death" will be released in CD, LP (both formats to include the bonus DVD) and digital. The cover artwork was drawn by Toni Hietomaa.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Toni Hietomaa mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Album tracklisting:
01. A-Thanasia (2021 remake, originally recorded in 1989)
02. Putrid Existence (2021 remake, originally written in 1988)
03. Thou Shalt Rot (2021 remake, originally recorded in 2000)
04. Tied Up, Sliced Up (2021 new vocals, original recording 1992)
05. Violent Death Rituals (2018 studio demo)
06. Corporate Indoctrination (2018 studio demo)
07. The Silent War (2018 studio demo)
08. They Feed On Fear (2006 studio demo)
09. Destruction. Chaos. Creation. (2006 studio demo)
10. Justified Genocide (2006 studio demo)
11. March of The Infidels (2006 studio demo)
12. Unholy Predators (2023 version feat. Michelle Nocon)
DVD tracklisting:
Filmed at Baroeg Open Air, Rotterdam (NL) on September 10, 2022
01. Intro
02. Dawn Of The Dead
03. The Murder Of Innocence
04. Violent Death Rituals
05. And Jesus Wept
06. Unholy Predators
07. Angelic Encounters
08. Feeding The War Machine
09. Outward Of The Inward
10. Global Purification
11. War
12. Credits
+ Bonus clips.
Inoltre è online il lyric video della versione riregistrata di Putrid Existence.