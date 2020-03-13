PANZERFAUST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Suns of Perdition. Chapter IV - To Shadow Zion

|
I blackster Panzerfaust pubblicheranno il nuovo album The Suns of Perdition - Chapter IV: To Shadow Zion il 22 novembre 2024 tramite Eisenwald. Il disco conclude la Tetralogia iniziata con The Suns of Perdition - Chapter I: War, Horrid War del 2019.
The Suns of Perdition IV concludes with its ultimate offering "To Shadow Zion" - a multi-layered title fusing the definition of Zion, in the context of "a heavenly place" or "utopia" coupling with the Jungian concept of the Shadow - together forming the vile, repressed nature of humanity with that of the sacred and of the holy. SUNS IV, in its final analysis is the last sounds of a borrowed world, where earth's last picture is painted - the terminus of all paradises lost - at Shadow Zion.
PANZERFAUST's "The Suns of Perdition: Chapter IV" marks the cataclysmic conclusion to their intense black metal series, plunging listeners into a dark exploration of humanity's collapse. This final chapter delves deep into themes of existential despair, war, spiritual desolation, and the inevitable cycles of death and rebirth. Each track paints a bleak picture of a world unraveling, with humanity losing its innocence and hope as it spirals toward destruction. Brutal and unrelenting, this apocalyptic album is a powerful statement of doom, marking a monumental end to the series.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Hesychasm Unchained
2. When Even The Ground is Hostile
3. The Damascene Conversions
4. Occam's Fucking Razor
5. To Shadow Zion (No Sanctuary)
Inoltre è online il singolo When Even The Ground is Hostile.