20/09/24
NEPTUNE
End of Time

20/09/24
ECLIPSE
MegalomanIIum

20/09/24
SERVANT
Death Devil Magick

20/09/24
INVOCATION
The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures

20/09/24
HEARTWIND
III

20/09/24
DEFILED
Horror Beyond Horror

20/09/24
STEELCITY
Reverence

20/09/24
SEETHER
The Surface Seems So Far

20/09/24
MICHAEL SCHENKER
My Years With UFO

20/09/24
GOD IS WAR
Boogeyman Inc

19/09/24
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO CTM - REZZATO (BS)

19/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
AUDIODROME - MONCALIERI (TO)

19/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
AUDIODROME - MONCALIERI (TO)

19/09/24
GIANCANE
ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

20/09/24
LOGICAL TERROR + SGRANG
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

20/09/24
THE PEAWEES + FERNANDHELL
AUDITORIUM DIALMA RUGGIERO, VIA CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI 117 - LA SPEZIA

20/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
TRAFFIC CLIB - ROMA

20/09/24
LIP CRITIC
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

20/09/24
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

20/09/24
DEROZER + ANDEAD + VARLENE
IDRO PUNK ROCK FEST, TRIBUNE IDROSCALO - SEGRATE (MI)
PANZERFAUST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Suns of Perdition. Chapter IV - To Shadow Zion
19/09/2024 - 17:56 (46 letture)

19/09/2024 - 17:56
PANZERFAUST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Suns of Perdition. Chapter IV - To Shadow Zion
20/07/2022 - 18:51
PANZERFAUST: tutto il nuovo ''The Suns of Perdition Chapter III - The Astral Drain'' in streaming
05/07/2022 - 18:45
PANZERFAUST: ascolta il nuovo singolo
04/07/2022 - 09:57
PANZERFAUST: online il singolo ''The Far Bank At The River Styx''
08/06/2022 - 10:55
PANZERFAUST: disponibile il singolo ''Tabula Rasa''
17/05/2022 - 11:26
PANZERFAUST: annunciato il nuovo album ''The Suns of Perdition Chapter III - The Astral Drain''
12/05/2021 - 15:32
PANZERFAUST: ecco il video di ''Promethean Fire''
28/08/2020 - 10:52
PANZERFAUST: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
23/07/2020 - 16:28
PANZERFAUST: ascolta il nuovo singolo
13/03/2020 - 10:48
PANZERFAUST: ascolta la nuova ''The Faustian Pact''
