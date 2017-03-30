ANIALATOR: dettagli e singolo del primo album ''Death Is Calling''

|
A distanza di trentotto anni dalla formazione, il gruppo thrash Anialator pubblicherà il primo album Death Is Calling il 22 novembre 2024 tramite Xtreem Music.
First full length album by this mythical Thrash Metal band from texas that released some cult demos and EP's back in '87-'90, featuring an original former DEVASTATION member!! This is the long due debut album that never happened and now they sound better and more raging than ever!!!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Kill Till Death
2. Memories of Terror
3. Iron Grinder
4. Hear the Death Call
5. Battlefield Messiah
6. Relentless
7. Terror Tactics
Inoltre è online il lyric video di Memories of Terror.