     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/24
MORK
Syv

20/09/24
ECLIPSE
MegalomanIIum

20/09/24
NEPTUNE
End of Time

20/09/24
SERVANT
Death Devil Magick

20/09/24
INVOCATION
The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures

20/09/24
KUBLAI KHAN TX
Exhibition Of Prowess

20/09/24
EIHWAR
Viking War Trance

20/09/24
DANGER ZONE
Shut Up

20/09/24
THEIGNS & THRALLS
The Keep and the Spire

20/09/24
TYPHONIAN
The Gate of the Veiled Beyond

CONCERTI

20/09/24
LOGICAL TERROR + SGRANG
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

20/09/24
THE PEAWEES + FERNANDHELL
AUDITORIUM DIALMA RUGGIERO, VIA CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI 117 - LA SPEZIA

20/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
TRAFFIC CLIB - ROMA

20/09/24
LIP CRITIC
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

20/09/24
LABYRINTH
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

20/09/24
DEROZER + ANDEAD + VARLENE
IDRO PUNK ROCK FEST, TRIBUNE IDROSCALO - SEGRATE (MI)

20/09/24
BELPHEGOR + MALEVOLENT CREATION + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + CONFESS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

20/09/24
GIANCANE
ARCI BELLEZZA- MILANO

20/09/24
SPECTRE + THE TWERKS + CRANKED!
BLACK INSIDE, VIA PRIMO MAGGIO 2 - LONATE CEPPINO (VA)

20/09/24
NAMA DAYS 2024 (day 1)
NAMA BREWING, VIA ROGGIA VIGNOLA 3 –TREVIGLIO (BG)
ANIALATOR: dettagli e singolo del primo album ''Death Is Calling''
20/09/2024 - 09:35 (74 letture)

Rik HM
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024, 14.23.13
1
.... sono proprio loro!!!! Incredibile ma vero! Sarebbero un po pochino sette songs dopo quasi quattro decadi, ma vabbè dai. 🤘🎸
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/09/2024 - 09:35
ANIALATOR: dettagli e singolo del primo album ''Death Is Calling''
09/11/2017 - 15:34
ANIALATOR: a febbraio un nuovo EP, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
30/03/2017 - 09:39
ANIALATOR: firmano per la Xtreem Music
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/09/2024 - 11:59
THE DAMNED: ascolta ''Neat Neat Neat'' dal disco dal vivo ''AD 2022 – Live in Manchester''
20/09/2024 - 11:55
CLEANBREAK: ascolta ''Unbreakable'' da ''We Are the Fire''
20/09/2024 - 11:12
DES ROCS: annuncia un nuovo EP e pubblica 'In the Night'' con gli Underoath
20/09/2024 - 10:26
BODY COUNT: i dettagli di ''Merciless'', la cover di ''Comfortably Numb'' con David Gilmour
20/09/2024 - 09:46
TETRARCH: il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''Live Not Fantasize''
20/09/2024 - 09:40
EIHWAR: ascolta il nuovo album ''Viking War Trance'' integralmente
20/09/2024 - 09:28
STEELCITY: pubblicano il singolo ''No Angel'' dal nuovo ''Reverence''
20/09/2024 - 09:23
INNERWISH: i dettagli di ''Ash of Eternal Flame'', ascolta ''Sea of Lies'' con Hansi Kürsch
20/09/2024 - 08:50
VALLE CAUDINA METAL FEST: primi dettagli dell'edizione 2024
20/09/2024 - 08:46
DEATH THE ONLY IMMORTAL: i dettagli della serata con Sepolcral ed altri
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     