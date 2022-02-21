     
 
BODY COUNT: i dettagli di ''Merciless'', la cover di ''Comfortably Numb'' con David Gilmour
20/09/2024 - 10:26 (75 letture)

lethalzorker
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024, 13.09.27
2
Come rovinare un capolavoro....che fa caca\' si puo\' dire ? o i difensori dei miscugli rap/alternative rock/hip pop si inalberano?
Rain ex Area
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024, 12.20.46
1
Nonostante io pensi che i Body Count si siano un po esauriti dopo il primo album sono contento che Ice T oggi faccia soprattutto musica con loro vedendo la pessima piega stilistica/sonora che ha preso il Rap negli ultimi 10 anni... purtroppo quello non é un genere come il Rock in cui tutti o comunque tanti veterani fanno ancora musica ad alto livello , lì il ricambio é semi costante e ancora più spietato.
RECENSIONI
72
67
68
65
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/09/2024 - 10:26
13/09/2024 - 10:04
POWERFLO: annunciano ''Gorilla Warfare'', ascolta la titletrack con Ernie C dei Body Count
02/08/2024 - 00:38
BODY COUNT: il video ufficiale di ''F*** What You Heard''
19/07/2024 - 09:33
BODY COUNT: pubblicano la nuova ''Fuck What You Heard''
14/06/2024 - 11:26
BODY COUNT: online il videoclip di ''Psychopath'' con Joe Bad
18/05/2024 - 10:37
BODY COUNT: ''Psychopath'' è il primo singolo da ‘‘Merciless’’
17/07/2023 - 18:21
BODY COUNT: ‘‘Merciless’’ è in fase di missaggio
02/05/2023 - 00:04
BODY COUNT: completate le registrazioni del nuovo album, ‘‘Merciless’’
15/10/2022 - 16:47
BODY COUNT: aggiornamenti sullo stato dei lavori di ‘‘Merciless’’
21/02/2022 - 00:02
BODY COUNT: iniziano i lavori sul nuovo album, ‘‘Merciless’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/09/2024 - 11:59
THE DAMNED: ascolta ''Neat Neat Neat'' dal disco dal vivo ''AD 2022 – Live in Manchester''
20/09/2024 - 11:55
CLEANBREAK: ascolta ''Unbreakable'' da ''We Are the Fire''
20/09/2024 - 11:12
DES ROCS: annuncia un nuovo EP e pubblica 'In the Night'' con gli Underoath
20/09/2024 - 09:46
TETRARCH: il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''Live Not Fantasize''
20/09/2024 - 09:40
EIHWAR: ascolta il nuovo album ''Viking War Trance'' integralmente
20/09/2024 - 09:35
ANIALATOR: dettagli e singolo del primo album ''Death Is Calling''
20/09/2024 - 09:28
STEELCITY: pubblicano il singolo ''No Angel'' dal nuovo ''Reverence''
20/09/2024 - 09:23
INNERWISH: i dettagli di ''Ash of Eternal Flame'', ascolta ''Sea of Lies'' con Hansi Kürsch
20/09/2024 - 08:50
VALLE CAUDINA METAL FEST: primi dettagli dell'edizione 2024
20/09/2024 - 08:46
DEATH THE ONLY IMMORTAL: i dettagli della serata con Sepolcral ed altri
 
