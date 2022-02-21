BODY COUNT: i dettagli di ''Merciless'', la cover di ''Comfortably Numb'' con David Gilmour

Nonostante io pensi che i Body Count si siano un po esauriti dopo il primo album sono contento che Ice T oggi faccia soprattutto musica con loro vedendo la pessima piega stilistica/sonora che ha preso il Rap negli ultimi 10 anni... purtroppo quello non é un genere come il Rock in cui tutti o comunque tanti veterani fanno ancora musica ad alto livello , lì il ricambio é semi costante e ancora più spietato.