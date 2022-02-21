BODY COUNT: i dettagli di ''Merciless'', la cover di ''Comfortably Numb'' con David Gilmour

|
Il gruppo rap metal Body Count di Ice-T ha diffuso il visualizer di Comfortably Numb, cover dei Pink Floy e nuovo singolo pubblicato tramite Century Media Records
Il brano è incluso nel nuovo album Merciless in pubblicazione il 22 novembre 2024.
The pioneering rap metal band Body Count returns with their 8th album. Ice-T and his crew unleash their energy more than ever on the rage-filled 12-track record, 'Merciless'.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Interrogation Interlude
2. Merciless
3. The Purge (feat. Corpsegrinder)
4. Psychopath (feat. Joe Bad)
5. Fuck What You Heard
6. Live Forever (feat. Howard Jones)
7. Do or Die
8. Comfortably Numb
9. Lying Motherfucka
10. Drug Lords (feat. Max Cavalera)
11. World War
12. Mic Contract