     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/09/24
GALNERYUS
The Stars Will Light the Way

27/09/24
RIPPED TO SHREDS
Sanshi

27/09/24
JADED HEART
Intuition [EP]

27/09/24
BEWITCHER
Spell Shock

27/09/24
HELLISH GOD
The Advent Of Deathless Chaos Beast

27/09/24
RICHIE KOTZEN
Nomad

27/09/24
DAUGHTRY
Shock to the System (Part One) [EP]

27/09/24
WEATHER SYSTEMS
Ocean Without A Shore

27/09/24
BLACKMORES NIGHT
Fires At Midnight (25th Anniversary New Mix)

27/09/24
PAUL DI ANNO
The Book of the Beast

CONCERTI

24/09/24
NILE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + INTREPID + MONASTERY
AUDIODROME - MONCALIERI (TO)

24/09/24
PAIN OF SALVATION + KINGCROW
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

24/09/24
KRAANIUM
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

24/09/24
KRAANIUM + KATAPLEXIA + AMPUTATED + ORAL FISTFUCK
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

25/09/24
HAKEN
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI, VIA SARAGOZZA 234 - BOLOGNA

25/09/24
NILE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + INTREPID + MONASTERY
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

25/09/24
PAIN OF SALVATION + KINGCROW
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

26/09/24
NILE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + INTREPID + MONASTERY
NOTTETEMPIO, VIA NICOLÒ BIONDO 194 - MODENA

26/09/24
NILE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + INTREPID + MONASTERY
NOTTETEMPIO - MODENA

26/09/24
JET
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO
I HÄXA: dettagli e singolo del debutto omonimo ''i H​ä​xa''
23/09/2024 - 16:59 (71 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/09/2024 - 16:59
I HÄXA: dettagli e singolo del debutto omonimo ''i H​ä​xa''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/09/2024 - 00:17
EVANESCENCE: a novembre in studio di registrazione
24/09/2024 - 00:11
POPPY: firma con Sumerian Records, ecco i primi dettagli di ''Negative Spaces''
24/09/2024 - 00:08
EXTREME: la clip ufficiale di ''Save Me'' da ''Six''
23/09/2024 - 19:22
ARKONA (POL): ascolta il nuovo album ''Stella Pandora''
23/09/2024 - 17:25
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: il bassista Mike Dean lascia la band
23/09/2024 - 17:22
CORPSEFUCKING ART: guarda il video di ''A Nightmare on Tomato Street''
23/09/2024 - 17:17
MEMBRANCE: annunciato il nuovo EP ''Undead Remains'', ascolta un brano
23/09/2024 - 17:13
TUNGSTEN: diffuso il videoclip di ''The Grand Inferno'' dall'omonimo nuovo album
23/09/2024 - 17:09
UNTO OTHERS: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Suicide Today''
23/09/2024 - 17:07
DEVENIAL VERDICT: diffuso l'audio di ''Cold Lantern'' dal nuovo ''Blessing of Despair''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     