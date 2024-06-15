AEON GODS: a novembre il debutto ''King Of Gods'', ascolta un brano

|
Il gruppo Symphonic Power Metal Aeon Gods pubblicherà il disco di debutto King Of Gods il 22 novembre 2024 tramite Scarlet Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Sun-God
King Of Gods
Aeon Gods
Babylon Burning
Enlil’s Command (The Flood pt. I)
Nintu’s Lament (The Flood pt. II)
Enki’s Grace (The Flood pt. III)
The Descent
Monsters Of Tiamat
Tablet Of Destinies
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo Aeon Gods.
"Aeon Gods" is the first single taken from the Aeon Gods debut album "King Of Gods", to be released on November 22nd by Scarlet Records – in this epic metal anthem, the Babylonian god Marduk leads his valiant warriors into a fierce battle against the dark mother goddess Tiamat. With thunderous battle chants and heavy guitar riffs, the song proclaims the glory of the Aeon Gods making it a true heavy metal hymn.