MEMBRANCE: annunciato il nuovo EP ''Undead Remains'', ascolta un brano
23/09/2024 - 17:17 (63 letture)
I deathster Membrance
hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo EP Undead Remains
in arrivo l'11 ottobre 2024. Today, Venice death metallers MEMBRANCE announce the release of their new EP "Undead Remains", out October 11th. With the announcement, the Italian band drops the first single "Corpse For Sale", alongside a music video.
The band commented: “'Corpse For Sale' is a metaphor of Venice seen as an abandoned corpse adrift, continuously stripped and plundered both by the worms that infest the city (Venetian people willing to sell it off to make money) and by those passing beasts (tourists) who just snatch a filthy morsel before leaving. A carcass that everyone is willing to see before it finally rots away."
On the EP, MEMBRANCE say: “‘Undead Remains' showcases what’s left from the sessions of our last album 'Undead Island': these are older and slightly more experimental tracks that the band was still working on during the recording of the full-length. For this reason they were not included in the album, as we wanted to give them more exposure in a subsequent release.
In addition to 'Corpse For Sale', among the new tracks with a more experimental style there is 'Vengeance's Price', which features Sara Tacchetto, singer of Vallorch, on vocals. This song is inspired by Shakespeare's play 'The Merchant of Venice’: each verse is an act with a different character. The collaboration with Sara was born by entrusting her with two acts in which the protagonist is a woman.
To close this release, we have included a cover that is very dear to us, both for the themes covered and for its impact in the live setting, and a couple of live recordings of our most ferocious and punishing songs.
The artwork was painted by Francesco Cagali in the style of his previous work for us, while the mastering of the EP was handled by Luca Cocconi of Audiocore Studio, precisely to link these songs with the latest full-length 'Undead Island’”.
MEMBRANCE were created in 2012 as a death metal project by Davide Lazzarini, but they began their proper activity in 2015, with the completion of the band’s line-up. After some personnel changes, the group released the first album "Abyss" in 2017 (Envenomed Music) and the sophomore "Morality’s Collapse" in 2019 (Envenomed Music/Narcoleptica Productions), developing a sound strongly influenced by the groove of the Scandinavian HM2 driven death’n’roll.
In 2023, with the "Undead Island" full-length (Extreme Metal Music / Rockshot Records), the band finally introduced more prominent Venetian themes, references to the ancient local folklore and the current social situation in their lyrics, developing a more personal concept. The new songs are more compact and tighter, showcasing an old school death sound with black and thrash metal influences.
In the last few years, the band also got more active on the live front: MEMBRANCE have become a well-known name in the local scene, sharing the stage with acts such as Entombed A.D., Benediction, Marduk, Brujeria and Gutalax, to name a few.
Further news on MEMBRANCE's activities will be revealed in the coming weeks.
MEMBRANCE
https://membrance.bandcamp.com
https://www.facebook.com/membranceband
https://www.instagram.com/membranceofficial/
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:01. Corpse for Sale
02. Vengeance’s Price
03. Territory (Sepultura cover)
04. Acid Satanism (Live)
05. Tarantula (Live)
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo Corpse for Sale
.
