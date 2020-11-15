EVERDAWN: diffuso il nuovo singolo ''Another Lifetime''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Another Lifetime, nuovo singolo pubblicato dal gruppo symphonic metal Everdawn tramite Frontiers Music srl.
“Many of us feel the constant fear that we are straying from our path, or that the journey set before us is not the one we're meant for. We may feel afraid we are not strong enough to face the battles ahead or we feel anxious that we are veering away from the life we want. This song is about fighting inner demons, challenging our insecurities or preconceived notions and rising above. Trust nothing but yourself to achieve what you want in life, following your own footsteps. Realize: you are exactly where you are meant to be and who you are meant to become.”